SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The “no swim” advisory put in place at Siesta Key Beach earlier in the week was lifted Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Officials said water test results found “a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria” that met both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards.

The advisory was also lifted for Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Residents and visitors can safely swim and resume other water sports at these beach sites.

Locations that remain under the no swim advisory include Brohard Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, and Ringling Causeway/ Bird Key Park. The next samples will be taken Monday.

As previously reported, the health department said high levels of enterococcus bacteria were detected in recent samplings of the water. Enterococci is a type of bacteria found in the gastrointestinal tracts of humans, dogs, and other animals. The bacteria can cause human disease, infections, or rashes to those who wade or swim in the water.

Beachgoers planning to hit the waves at Manatee Public Beach North this weekend may also want to think twice after a similar precautionary no swim advisory was issued for several beaches throughout the county.

According to the FDOH, water quality is monitored weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches. Water testing results can be found online.