No-swim advisory lifted at Siesta Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County health officials have lifted a swimming advisory that was issued earlier this week for Siesta Beach.
Officials had recommended people not swim in the water after finding high levels of fecal bacteria during water quality testing on Monday.
An advisory is issued when samplings of the water fail to meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci.
“Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today that were at a satisfactory level meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards. Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this beach site,” health officials said.
Enterococci are indicators of the presence of fecal material in water. Sources of enterococci include stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife or human sewage.
The “no swim” advisory signage has been removed at Siesta Beach.
