No swim advisory issued for Siesta Key beach

This May 18, 2017 photo shows Siesta Beach on Siesta Key in Sarasota, Fla. Siesta Beach is No. 1 on the list of best beaches for the summer of 2017 compiled by Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, a professor at Florida International University. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A no swim advisory has been issued for Siesta Key Beach after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water, according to The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.

The advisory is due to the amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, Aug. 17 were outside acceptable limits. The beach remains open, however, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place.

Signage advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standard.

Recent samplings of the waters on the south side of the causeway detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is known to cause human disease, infections or rashes. The presence of enterococci bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution often caused by stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife or human sewage.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available Friday, Aug. 21 after 2 p.m.