SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The “no swim” advisories put in place at several Sarasota County beaches since July 28 were lifted Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The advisories at Bird Key/ Ringling Causeway, Venice Fishing Pier, and Brohard Beach were all lifted after County officials said test results taken earlier in the week came back with satisfactory levels for enterococcus bacteria that met both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards.

The bacteria is known to cause human disease, infections or rashes to those who wade or swim in the water. County officials said residents and visitors can now safely return to swimming and other water sports at the beach sites.

However, no swim advisories are still in place at several beaches in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Health’s website.

The beaches include:

Manatee Public Beach,

Palma Sola South,

Bayfront Park North (water sampling site near northernmost access to the park), and

Coquina Beach North (water sampling site near Lifeguard Station Tower 5).

For more information on beach water quality, visit the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.FloridaHealth.gov or call (941) 714-7593.