SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has issued a “no swim” advisory for two Sarasota beaches.

The waters of Siesta Key Beach and Casperson Beach are considered a potential health risk due to the presence of enteric bacteria.

DOH-Sarasota conducts water tests at Sarasota beaches every week, checking for the bacteria.

Enteric bacteria are normally in the intestinal tract of people and animals and may indicate an increased risk of disease, infections, or rashes.

The presence of enteric bacteria in the waters is an indication of fecal pollution, likely coming from stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife, and human sewage.

More information can be found at FloridaHealth.gov.