No dancing allowed at Sarasota County proms this year as COVID-19 guidelines put in place

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Prom will have a COVID-19 theme in Sarasota county schools this year including no dancing, mandatory masks, and social distancing requirements in effect.

According to a Sarasota County schools spokesperson, students would be grouped into pods and a seating chart would be developed so that in the event a student is positive the entire group in attendance would not have to be quarantined.

Games will be permitted with social distancing guidelines in place.

Schools can choose the venue, dress, format and additional safety precautions such as temp checks.

Only seniors attending the individual school may take part in the event.

Many Tampa Bay area school districts canceled proms and live group graduation ceremonies in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.