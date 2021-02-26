Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally drive-in show returning to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally drive-in thrill show is coming back to Sarasota this weekend.

The show will feature FMX freestyle jumpers, BMX riders, motorcycles in a steel globe, and even a human cannonball.

Wallenda and his wife, Erendira will also be featured during the event. Nik Wallenda is well-known for his high-wire walks several feet up in the air.

“It’s always a pleasure to be performing in my hometown. I love Sarasota, I love Nathan Benderson Park and to be able to bring a thrilling show like this to my hometown is always an honor,” he said.

Viewing will be set up similar to a drive-in movie theater, with visitors watching from their car.

The thrill show will be held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 and March 4 to March 7. Showtimes can be found on Wallenda’s website.