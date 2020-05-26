Nik Wallenda’s ‘Daredevil Rally’ drive-in show headed to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – “King of the HIgh Wire” Nik Wallenda will hold drive-in shows at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, it was announced on Tuesday.

Shows will be held the weekends of June 5-7 and June 11-14.

Acts will include Wallenda and his wife, Erendira, as well as FMX freestyle jumpers, BMZ riders, motorcycles in a steel globe, a “wheel of steel” and a human cannonball.

The experience will reportedly be similar to that of a drive-in movie theater.

Tickets can be purchased online and a share of the proceeds will benefit All Faiths Food Bank.

Attendees can get $1 for every can of non-perishable food brought to the event.

“We wanted to provide quality family entertainment during what has been a tough time for our nation and the world,” said Wallenda.

“After touring the globe, I’ve made friends with some of the greatest daredevils of our time. For this special performance, I’ve invited all of them to unite together in one place. I wanted my hometown of Sarasota to experience a show like nothing that’s ever been seen before.”

Showtimes are as followed:

June 5 – 6:30 p.m.

June 6 – 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

June 7 – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

June 11 – 6:30 p.m.

June 12 – 6:30 p.m.

June 13 – 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

June 14 – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.