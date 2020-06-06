Nik Wallenda postpones ‘Daredevil Rally’ due to weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The opening weekend for Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show at Nathan Benderson Park has been postponed due to weather.

The show will now debut next weekend June 11-14.

Those who purchased tickets for this weekend should call the box office (941-870-7444) to reschedule for another show which will now include the weekend of June 19-21.

“Given all of the excitement surrounding the opening of the show this weekend, we really tried to wait as long as we could before deciding to postpone,” said Wallenda. “But, the weather forecast is just not promising at all. So, we simply moved this weekend’s shows to June 19-21. Of course, that weekend will include Father’s Day, which will make it that much more special.”

For more information about the show, ticket prices and the revised schedule, please visit www.daredevilrally.com.