Nik Wallenda brings drive-in daredevil thrill show to Sarasota amid COVID-19 pandemic

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – People in all industries are adapting to COVID-19 and changing the way they do things in order to keep people protected from the virus. Daredevil Nik Wallenda is no exception; he’s bringing a first of its kind show to Sarasota amid the pandemic.

Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally drive-in thrill show kicks off at Nathan Benderson Park the first weekend in June.

Wallenda said he came up with the idea while he was in quarantine. He said the drive-in concept is COVID-friendly and will give people in the show business an opportunity to perform again.

“I think everybody is going stir crazy and everybody wants to get out and do something. This is an opportunity to do it in a safe, effective way to where again, they don’t have to worry about being too close to their neighbors. It is not sitting in a stadium or arena where you are cooped up,” said Wallenda.

A limited number of cars will be allowed onto the site for the family-friendly event. Wallenda said cars will not be packed door to door on the grassy field. There will be enough space between vehicles for people to set up chairs if they want to.

“Everything is way up in the air so you will be able to see all of the stunts from the comfort of your car in the air conditioning. You are going to tune in to a radio station that we have planned and you will actually be able to hear every aspect of the show from your car,” explained Wallenda.

“One of the unique aspects about this show is every act in the show is a closing act.”

There will be daredevils from around the globe performing at the show including FMX freestyle jumpers, BMX riders, motorcycles in a steel globe, a “wheel of steel,” a human cannonball and of course, the high wire.

“Normally, we aren’t able to all get together at the same time because we are all performing somewhere around the world. We have performed together, but not as a whole group, so Sarasota is about to see an incredible show,” said Wallenda.

“I was counting the other day and I believe there are 22 Guinness World Records just in this show alone.”

Part of the proceeds will benefit All Faiths Food Bank.

“The food pantries in the local area and around the country are struggling right now,” said Wallenda

Attendees can get $1 off their ticket price for every can of non-perishable food brought to the event (a maximum of $5 off).

CEO of All Faiths Food Bank Sandra Frank tells 8 On Your Side Wallenda came up with the idea to give back and help those affected by the pandemic.

“Nik is very tapped into the community and cares very much about what is happening to his neighbors here in his hometown. We are incredibly grateful that we were selected to be part of this really fun two weekend event,” said Sandra Frank.

Show times are as follows:

June 5, 6:30 p.m.

June 6, 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

June 7, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

June 11, 6:30 p.m.

June 12, 6:30 p.m.

June 13, 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

June 14, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information and ticket details, visit daredevilrally.com.