SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson toured the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to see the construction of a terminal.

Johnson made the trip with Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan.

In Washington, Johnson and other Republicans are facing criticism over funding bills to increase military aid to Israel is for the war in Gaza.

Johnson said aid to Israel is a priority and he blames the Senate for not passing the funding.

“It’s been sitting in the Senate and on Chuck Schumer’s desk and so we are encouraging them to get that done,” Johnson said.

Democrats say the Republicans will only let the funding bill for Israel pass if billions are cut from the IRS.

Johnson said funding for Ukraine is also important, but should also be tied to changes to protect the U.S. border.

“Ukraine is another priority,” he said. “Of course, we can’t allow Vladimir Putin to march through Europe and we understand the necessity of assisting there. What we’ve said is, if there is to be additional assistance to Ukraine — which most members of congress believe is important, we have to also work on changing our on border policy.”

The speaker said negotiations on both bills are ongoing and he expects both will be passed.