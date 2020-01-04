New year brings new recycling program for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Sarasota County is starting off the new year with a new recycling program.

Officials want to remind residents in unincorporated Sarasota County to being using their new single-stream recycling carts on Monday, Jan. 6. Recyclable material will no longer be collected in the old blue and red bins after Monday.

Here is what county officials want you to know as the new program starts:

Trucks will use a robotic arm to lift and empty the recycling carts.

When placing the cart at the curb, keep the cart at least three feet away from other objects such as mailboxes, utility poles and cars.

With the transition to single-stream recycling, there will be no changes to the current schedule for curbside collection services for trash or yard waste.

Only place items accepted by Sarasota County’s recycling program as indicated on the cart lid and in the packet delivered with the cart.

The carts are only for recyclable materials and should not be used for trash or yard waste.

Residents wishing to dispose of their red and blue bins will have opportunities between Jan. 6-31 at 11 locations.

Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota

Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota

Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota

Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Sarasota

Elsie Quirk Public Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood

Longwood Run Park, 6050 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road, Englewood

Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota – During operational hours

Citizens’ Convenience Center, 400 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis – During operational hours

Chemical Collection Center, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice

Residents are asked to follow posted signs at drop-off locations, located by area dumpsters. Old recycling bins should not be dropped off inside the libraries or park buildings. Residents may also keep the bins for storage or repurposing.

