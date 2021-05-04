New regulations could be on the way for Sarasota vacation rentals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota’s city leaders have been considering regulations for vacation rentals for some time now. It’s become a heated issue on the city’s barrier islands. A final vote on a proposed ordinance is set to take place Tuesday night.

Lido Key has become a growing destination in recent years. The barrier island is known for its laid-back atmosphere compared to the bustling nearby Siesta Key. However, things are starting to change — and fast.

Developers have purchased and plowed down multiple homes on Claude Friedland’s street. After living on the key for 24 years, she’s putting her home up for sale. She says her slice of paradise just isn’t the same.

“I am moving away. I can’t deal with that all of this. It is not for me. It is not why I bought this house,” said Friedland.

She’s blaming the so-called hotel for diminishing her quality of life. Some of the rental properties can sleep up to 24 people each.

“I really thought that my little corner of paradise was going to be the last house of my life but, that’s not going to happen,” said Friedland.

Change could soon be on the way, but not in time for Friedland to change her mind. City leaders are considering an ordinance that would regulate hotel houses on the city’s barrier islands.

The proposed ordinance would limit occupancy to 10 people in single-family districts and 12 people in multi-family districts. It would also require owners to register their properties with the city.

8 On Your Side contacted the company who operates the rentals on Lido Key.

“Our goal is always to be good neighbors and community members. Our desire is to bring great guests to our area, and provide them with a great experience that will ensure they will return and support our community for years to come,” said a Lido Key Vacations spokesperson.

In terms of regulations, the LKV spokesperson said they already have several regulations in the proposed ordinance in place. “Our company has already self-imposed many of the regulations in this ordinance for the betterment of our management program and our guest experience. We believe that regulation, when done correctly, can be good for our rapidly growing industry; however, we would prefer that this regulation be handled by the DBPR’s Division of Hotel and Restaurant through which we are licensed,” said the spokesperson.

The meeting started at 6 p.m. Tuesday. If approved, the new regulations wouldn’t go into effect immediately.