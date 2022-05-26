VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix Super Markets has opened a new store at Venice Villages Shoppes.

The new location is more than 48,000 square feet and offers grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce departments. There is also a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy.

The Publix deli features a full-service deli counter highlighting Boar’s Head brand meats and cheeses. It also has an international selection of olives, antipastos, hummus and more than 200 artisan cheeses from around the world.

The Publix bakery features an updated concept with more self-service options. A full array of cakes, cookies, pies, wedding cakes and other scratch-made desserts will still be offered. Bread and rolls are baked fresh throughout the day.

The wine aisle offers an expanded variety of premium and specialty wines from across country and the meat department will help customers seeking a home-cooked meal with minimal prep time with fresh ready-to-cook items. The full-service seafood department carries fresh seafood delivered through the week, including wild and farm-raised fish and a variety of shellfish.

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the United States, with more than 230,000 associates. Publix currently operates 1,295 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Virginia.