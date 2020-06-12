New drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Department of Health is expected to open a new coronavirus drive-thru testing site next week.

The testing site will be at Gocio Elementary School, located at 3450 Gocio Road, on June 18 from 8 a.m. to noon.

This site will be for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting.

To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

