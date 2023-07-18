SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Classes at New College start in about a month and some returning upperclassmen say they have no idea where they will live, as student athletes and freshman are being moved into their dorms.

In an email to students, the school’s housing office told upperclassmen the Dort and Goldstein dorms will now be assigned to new athletes and incoming freshman.

“My son had an assignment back in April, a great dorm with his friends, he was all set and to have that suddenly taken away,” said Eliana Salzhauer, a New College parent.

Those returning students were given the option of living in a different campus dorm with some having to move into a three-people dorm.

Several parents and students told 8 On Your Side they are concerned after a Mold and Moisture Assessment obtained by 8 On Your Side discovered problems with many of the dorm buildings on campus.

PEI Buildings 1, 2 and 3 were deemed uninhabitable due to mold.

“I don’t really care if the walls are blue, I’d like to just not have mold,” said Rhiannon Hanlon, a New College student.

During a zoom meeting Monday, school leaders said buildings with mold will not house students in the fall. However, upperclassmen like Hanlon are not happy about leaving their current rooms.

“Thesis students are going to be in their room a lot doing a lot of work and would probably like to have their own privacy,” Hanlon said.