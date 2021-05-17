New College student wins ‘Genius Award’ for invention

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tamp Bay college student just received some big recognition for an invention that will help power electric cars.

Toni Ginsberg- Klemmt made a video showing her GismoPower a mobile solar generating carport on wheels.

The patent-pending contraption can charge an electric vehicle while avoiding some of the problems of a permanent solar panel installation.

“A big part of the cost of solar installations are soft costs like permitting and contractor fees, the gis framework completely bypasses that because of the fact that it is mobile,” Ginsberg- Klemmt said.

GismoPower, which stands for “Garage/Interior Storable Modular Photovoltaic on Wheels and Evcharger Rack,” grew out of Ginsberg-Klemmt’s independent study project at New College.

Ginsberg-Klemmt beat out thousands of other applicants to receive the OZY Genius Award.

The $10,000 grant will help her build a second system at New College in Sarasota and attract investors to make the carport available across the country.