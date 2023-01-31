TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The president of Sarasota’s New College of Florida is expected to step down amid controversy over the six people appointed to the school’s board of trustees this month by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

News Channel 8 learned the school’s board of trustees expects Dr. Patricia Okker to resign as president. Former Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran will be chosen to serve as interim president. Our team is reaching out to Okker for comment.

The resignation comes weeks after DeSantis replaced six of the board’s 13 members in what critics are calling a conservative takeover of the small, public arts college.

The new trustees include Christopher Rufo, a commentator and senior fellow at a conservative think tank who helped spark the current debate on critical race theory, Matthew Spalding, a dean at a prominent conservative college, Charles Kesler, a professor at a California college and senior fellow at a conservative think tank, Mark Bauerlein, an Emory University professor, Debra Jenks, a lawyer who is a New College graduate and Jason “Eddie” Speir, the founder and superintendent of a private Christian high school in Bradenton who has floated the idea of replacing the school’s president and firing all the faculty.

“It’s the bottom performing university according to the Board of Governor’s standards,” Rufo told WFLA. “We have tremendous opportunity here.”

The trustees are expected to meet for their first full board meeting on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m.