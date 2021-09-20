Neighbors look on as FBI agents search Laundrie’s home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The search intensifies for Gabby Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

The FBI swarmed his parents’ home in North Port Monday, a day after remains matching Gabby’s description were found in Wyoming, according to FBI Denver.

8 On Your Side obtained a search warrant filed by North Port police Friday to analyze an external hard drive found in Gabby’s van.

The search warrant goes on to say it may contain viable digital forensic data that could assist in the location of Gabby Petito, who was classified as missing and endangered.

At the time it was filed, the search warrant also revealed her cellphone had been turned off for approximately 15 days.



FBI agents removed tons of evidence from the Laundrie’s home Monday. A Ford Mustang was also towed away to police headquarters.

All this happened, as neighbors watched from across the street.

“I feel sorry for his parents, her parents, her most importantly,” Sheila Hodgson said.

Hodgson is like many of her neighbors who prayed the outcome was different.

“She’s a sister, daughter, granddaughter, someone’s child,” Hodgson said.

Laundrie remains the only person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, and as of Friday night, a missing person. Police called off their search for him Monday at the Carlton Reserve.

Police and FBI are still searching for Laundrie, just no longer at the reserve.

The Laundrie family attorney will hold a press conference in New York on Tuesday.