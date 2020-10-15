Neighbors evacuated after reports of home explosion in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple fire crews are on scene of reports of an explosion in Venice.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says a home was engulfed in flames and several neighbors have been evacuated.
A spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says two medical helicopters were called to the area. However, no update on injuries has been provided.
The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
