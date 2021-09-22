Neighborhood speculation grows as search for Brian Laundrie continues

Nancy Butler doesn’t live close to the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents, but like many she has become interested in the story and Wednesday felt compelled to come to the street where media and police are keeping a watchful eye on the Laundrie home.

” We live about 11 minutes away and I had just shared with my husband that I just wanted to come and say a prayer for both families. I just feel like neither family wins in this situation. I feel terrible for the Petito family and feel terrible for what the Laundrie family is going through and just wanted to say a prayer that they would have the wisdom to do the right thing and bring this thing to an end,” said Butler.

Bob Prokopiak lives two blocks from the home and walked over to witness the scene for himself.

“I have the news on every day, every channel, just to see what’s going on,” said Prokopiak.

He knows the area and isn’t convinced Brian Laundrie is still alive in the area where law enforcement is searching.

” No, there’s no way. There’s no way. I don’t think it’s possible. With the alligators, with with water, with everything out there. Plus, he’s got a backpack, something’s not right because he’s carried a backpack out a week ago, where’s he getting his food, where’s he getting his water. To me, he don’t look like that much of a survivalist,” said Prokopiak.

Still, as neighborhood speculation grows the search for Laundrie continues.