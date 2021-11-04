Nearly $25K worth of fishing equipment stolen from boats in Sarasota, police say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department are asking for the community’s help identifying several suspects that stole high-end fishing equipment from multiple boats.

According to police, at least five people were seen on camera in the 1100 block of John Ringling Boulevard between 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 24 removing the gear from at least three boats.

The police department says three different victims called SPD to report that at least six fishing poles, four spinning reels, and other various fishing equipment valued at around $25,000 were stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sarasota Police Department Civilian Investigator Jeffrey Birdwell at 941-263-6028 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

