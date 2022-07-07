SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A naked man was spotted by drivers on August 30 disrupting traffic and climbing atop a tractor-trailer along I-75 in Sarasota County, officials confirmed with News Channel 8.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call about a man not wearing clothes running in and out of the southbound lanes of I-75, just north of the Fruitville Road exit last Thursday.

When deputies arrived, the man was taken into “protective custody,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not provide details regarding the man’s identity, but noted he was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation.