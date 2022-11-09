SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Ian left behind a mess in parts of eastern Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Six weeks after the storm moved through the area, signs of recovery are still visible, from debris piled up along the streets to stacks of bottled water and portable showers available at a local community center.

“I think the general feeling out east is one of fatigue, we are just tired,” said Dixie Resnick.

Resnick is the CEO of the Crowley Museum and Nature Center of Myakka Rd. The property has been closed to the public since Hurricane Ian due to damages.

The nonprofit tells 8 On Your Side they lost hundreds of trees and six of their historic structures were damaged in the storm. Now, they’ve secured what they can in preparation for Hurricane Nicole.

“We had a great deal of damage that is going to take a great deal of time to overcome. It is a slow but steady recovery. A lot of us have been helping each other out as much as possible. We have a very small crew of volunteers and staff here at Crowley that work every day on storm recovery,” said Resnick. “We had a wonderful volunteer weekend that was helpful, but it’s very slow going and now, with the threat of more rain, more wind, we are looking at further damage from already compromised trees and structures.”

Resnick hopes this latest storm doesn’t cause too much additional damage, as she aims to reopen the museum and nature center to the public once clean up and repairs are complete.

“The most important thing is that our staff and our visitors remain safe. The most disappointing part of being closed for us is that our free Title One and special needs services have been put on hold. Often we are the only field trip experience that those students will get, so having to deny them or delay them is especially hard for us ,” said Resnick.

The Myakka community is tightknit and they’ve come together to help one another following Hurricane Ian. If that support is needed following Nicole, residents are confident the community will step up.