Multiple patients accuse Englewood doctor of sexual assault

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A physician is accused of sexually assaulting multiple patients at his practice in Englewood, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Lohstreter, 70, of Sarasota, allegedly admitted to touching a patient during a routine exam after the woman reported him to authorities in December.

The woman told detectives she visited Lohstreter’s office on Dec. 23 after changing her medications and becoming ill. She claimed that during her appointment, once a nurse left the room, Lohstreter touched her breasts and exposed her genitals for unknown reasons.

Detectives say Lohstreter initially denied the allegations but later admitted to touching the patient.

They later learned six more patients had reported similar misconduct by Lohstreter with allegations ranging from fondling to sexual battery.

The case was handed over to the State Attorney’s Office, which issued warrants for Lohstreter’s arrest.

Lohstreter is charged with three counts of Sexual Assault, a single count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation Upon an Elderly Disabled Person, and a single count of Battery.

He remains in custody without bond.

