Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting asphalt truck in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after they drove into the back of an asphalt truck in Sarasota, police said.

The crash happened at 10th Street and Tamiami Trail.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The intersection will be closed for several hours. Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

