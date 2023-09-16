TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sarasota County Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Knoxville, Tennessee, was heading north on I-75 when he crashed into the back of a van.

After hitting the van, the man was knocked off his motorcycle, landing in the center lane, troopers said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the two occupants in the van were injured.

The FHP is continuing to investigate the crash as of Saturday morning.