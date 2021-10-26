Motorcyclist killed in collision at busy Sarasota intersection, police say

Sarasota County
Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car at a busy Sarasota intersection.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the collision happened around noon Monday at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Lockwood Ridge Road.

Police said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Fruitville, and the motorcycle was headed in the opposite direction before the collision. It’s unclear what exactly led to the crash.

Police said the motorcyclist died as a result of the injuries he suffered during the crash. His name was being withheld while his next of kin was notified.

It’s unclear if the other driver was hurt, but police said she remained at the scene, and was cooperative with investigators.

The intersection was closed for several hours, but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss