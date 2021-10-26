Motorcyclist killed in collision at busy Sarasota intersection, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car at a busy Sarasota intersection.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the collision happened around noon Monday at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Lockwood Ridge Road.

Police said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Fruitville, and the motorcycle was headed in the opposite direction before the collision. It’s unclear what exactly led to the crash.

Police said the motorcyclist died as a result of the injuries he suffered during the crash. His name was being withheld while his next of kin was notified.

It’s unclear if the other driver was hurt, but police said she remained at the scene, and was cooperative with investigators.

The intersection was closed for several hours, but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.