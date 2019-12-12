Motorcyclist killed, 4 others injured in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four motorcyclists were rushed to the hospital after a terrible crash that snarled traffic for hours in Sarasota on Wednesday. Sadly, one motorcyclist was killed.

Officials said a group of motorcyclists was traveling south on I-75 around 7:30 p.m. and were near the Fruitville Road exit when David Boland, 56, of Englewood lost control of his motorcycle, flew off the bike and hit a tractor trailer.

He died at the scene.

The accident caused a chain reaction crash and the four other motorcyclists lost control of their bikes and fell off. They were rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unclear if the men knew each other or where they were headed.

The FHP is investigating the incident.

