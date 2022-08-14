SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol homicide troopers are investigating a crash in Sarasota that left a motorcyclist dead on Sunday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on South Lockwood Ridge Road near Maiden Lane. Few details have been released, but the Florida Highway Patrol said it involved a parked trailer.

Both directions of South Lockwood Ridge Road were closed as troopers investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.