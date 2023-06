SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died after a crash in Sarasota on Thursday evening.

Sarasota police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at U.S. 41 and Grove Street involving a car and a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and died from their injuries.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 41 from Webber Street and Morris Street were shut down but have since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.