Motorcyclist, 24, dies after running red light, hitting box truck in Sarasota, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died after he ran a red light and crashed into a box truck in Sarasota on Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 5:35 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and River Road.

The Highway Patrol said the 24-year-old was heading north on U.S. 41 when he ran a red light and ran into a box truck that was heading west on River Road under a green light.

“The driver of the motorcycle was separated from the vehicle, and came to final rest within the paved intersection,” the Highway Patrol said.

He died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol said their investigation into the crash has continued.