SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash in Sarasota Wednesday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 76-year-old SUV driver attempted to turn left onto Shade Avenue at the intersection of Bee Ridge Road.

Troopers said the SUV driver turned in front of the 19-year-old motorcyclist and they collided.

Investigators said the 19-year-old man flew off his bike and into a crosswalk pole after the collision.

The SUV driver rotated and collided with another SUV.

Troopers said the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital and later died.

The crash remains under investigation.