SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash in Sarasota Wednesday evening.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 76-year-old SUV driver attempted to turn left onto Shade Avenue at the intersection of Bee Ridge Road.
Troopers said the SUV driver turned in front of the 19-year-old motorcyclist and they collided.
Investigators said the 19-year-old man flew off his bike and into a crosswalk pole after the collision.
The SUV driver rotated and collided with another SUV.
Troopers said the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital and later died.
The crash remains under investigation.