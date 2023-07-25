SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) — Back in 2020, Mote broke ground on its new aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park. Mote Science Education Aquarium, Mote SEA for short, will be a 110,000-square-foot facility just south of the UTC Mall featuring more than 1 million gallons of exhibits from around the globe.

The construction process is well underway and Tuesday, local stakeholders celebrated a milestone as a nearly 28,000 pound piece of acrylic was hoisted into place. It will be the window giving the public a view of the aquarium’s largest exhibit, the Gulf of Mexico habitat featuring sharks, rays, sea turtles, snook, snapper and much more.

Vice President Dan Bebak says what will make Mote SEA stand out from other local aquariums is its emphasis on education. The property will be home to three STEM classrooms available to school groups free of charge.

“Three great state of the art class rooms that students can come, work with our scientists, work with our volunteers, and our educators and learn life skills that they can then take to further careers in science, engineering, and mathematics,” said Bebak.

Once complete, the aquarium will be about double the size of the existing facility on city island and more accessible to the public due to its location on the Manatee-Sarasota county line near Interstate 75.

“Fifty-two million cars a year ago past this site on I-75. The current location which we are going to keep, but focus on research there and move the aquarium, most of the aquarium activities over here, so that this area is much more accessible for students and for visitors,” said Bebak.

In addition to the larger aquarium space, Mote SEA will allow for greater reach when it comes to education.

“It is a dream come true to be able to be part of this project and to know that in just a short while, we will be able to open the doors to the public and educate over double the amount of people that we currently can at our current facility. It’s close to 800,000 people a year that we will be able to educate about marine science and research that Mote Marine laboratory scientists do,” said Associate VP Evan Barniskis.

Mote officials hope to wrap construction in late 2024 with the aquarium opening to the public in early 2025.