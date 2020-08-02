Mote Marine Laboratory scientists preparing to explore ‘blue holes’ off coast of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – You’ve probably hear of a black hole, but what about a “blue hole?”

The mysterious caverns on the ocean floor reach down hundreds of feet, and for the most part, remain unexplored.

However, researchers are now preparing to head down into one of the holes off of the coast of Sarasota.

At the end of August, Mote Marine Laboratory will join researchers in an expedition to explore a 425 feet deep blue hole located about 50 miles southwest of Sarasota.

“The blue holes that we have in the Gulf of Mexico, that we are studying are old springs or sinkholes that probably formed about 8,000 to maybe 12,000 years ago,” said Dr. Emily Hall, staff scientist at Mote Marine Laboratory.

The first reports of blue holes came from commercial fishermen and divers decades ago.

There are at least 20 blue holes off Florida’s coast, but nobody knows how many there really are.

“One thing we don’t know is we don’t know if they are connected to the land at all through our ground water system or through caves or caverns and such,” said Dr. Hall.

“So that is one of the things we are trying to find an answer to and we also don’t know all the organisms that live there or enjoy these holes.”

Hall said what is inside these holes remains a mystery.

“You basically get to the hole and you look down and its likes looking into an abyss and you don’t know what is down in there until you can get stuff down in there to look at it or what may come out.”

In the last year, Mote and other researchers have explored Amberjack, a 350 foot deep blue hole located 30 miles off Sarasota.

“That is one of our questions for this project, is to compare these holes and to see if they are extremely different for each other genetically, micro bialy, chemically, or if they are very much connected in the same, and that is just something we don’t know yet,” Dr. Hall said.