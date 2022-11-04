TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announced the total number of nests across all species of sea turtles they recorded during this year’s nesting period.

According to Mote on Facebook, 4,538 nests were recorded, including 4,373 loggerhead sea turtle nests, 163 green sea turtle nests, one Kemp’s Ridley nest and one leatherback nest.

“We’re excited to see these species’ populations grow each year,” the Facebook post said.

Mote saw a record number of sea turtle nests in 2019, at 5,112. Prior to that, the previous record was 4,588 nests set in 2016.

Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program monitors turtle nests on 35 miles of southwest Florida beaches.

If you see a sick, injured or stranded sea turtle in Manatee or Sarasota county waters, contact Mote Marine Laboratory’s Stranding Investigations Program at 888-345-2335. In all other Tampa Bay area counties, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.