Mote Marine Lab, Aquarium seahorse gives birth numerous times since Oct.

Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Oh, baby! A father seahorse at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium has given birth numerous times since October.

The lab and aquarium’s Twitter account sent out video on Thursday, showing numerous adorable little ones swimming around their father.

Male seahorses are the gender to carry their young.

According to Mote Marine, he and his partner had their first batch of babies in October, and he has been having babies every 14 to 16 days since.

“The babies will be taken off exhibit & given excellent care behind the scenes of Mote as they grow up!” Mote confirmed to 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth.

