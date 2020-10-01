Mote launches new hotline to report marine life in distress

Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium has launched a new 24/7 hotline for alerting stranding investigators to sea life in distress.

The aquarium said it switched to a new number and answering system to speed up their response time.

Information on injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or wales in the Sarasota/Manatee region can be reported to Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program by calling 888-345-2335. The new number is effective immediately.

If you see an animal in distress, do not pick them up or try to assist them. Call trained responders immediately at 888-345-2335.

