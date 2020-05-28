Mote Aquarium to reopen to public June 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mote Aquarium will reopen to the public with controlled capacity and timed entry on June 5, it was announced on Thursday.

Guests returning to Mote Aquarium can expect a variety of changes including required face coverings for visitors over 5 and all Mote personnel.

If a guest arrives to the aquarium with a face covering, a disposable mask will be provided to them.

In order to control capacity, each operating hour of the aquarium will have a limited number of tickets allocated for sale/reservation. Guests will be required to purchase tickets online.

Mote’s gift shop and Deep Sea Diner will also reopen, but will be limited to cashless transactions.

Parties to the aquarium are asked to be no larger than 10 and guests should remain at least six feet apart to those not in their party.

To plan your visit to Mote Aquarium, click here.