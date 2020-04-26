Most Sarasota County beaches open Monday for limited use

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County-operated beaches will be available for limited use or essential activities starting Monday.

The Sarasota County Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to reopen most county beaches with some restrictions.

The limited access means visitors can walk, run, fish, surf and swim. However, visitors will not be allowed to congregate and must practice social distancing. Umbrellas, towels, chairs, coolers, and alcohol are also not allowed.

Public parking will not be available. Concession stands and playgrounds will also be closed. Commissioners say they’re not trying to discriminate when it comes to who can access the beach, but they’re trying to avoid an influx of visitors.

They plan to slowly phase in a strategy to reopen public parking spaces in the coming weeks.

Lido Beach will remain closed while City of Sarasota officials continue to monitor local COVID-19 testing results.

