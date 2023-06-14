SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Months after abruptly ousting the superintendent, the Sarasota school board has chosen the next person to lead one of the highest-rated districts in the state.

With four finalists up for the superintendent job, the board voted 3-2 to appoint Hillsborough County Public Schools Administrator Terrence Connor.

“I am grateful to the board for choosing me to lead the schools in this wonderful community,” Connor said in a statement. “I share the district’s vision for keeping learning at the center of everything we do and have seen the great things that can happen when educators and families are committed to doing that. Together, I know we will work to help all of our students succeed and can make Sarasota County Schools No. 1 in the state.”

While she cast one of the two “no” votes, School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler said she looks forward to working with the new superintendent to ensure academic success for every student in the school district.

“The superintendent is arguably the most important position inside the community,” Ziegler said, “so I don’t take that lightly.”

There were cheers at the end of Wednesday morning’s meeting, including from members of the local “Support Our Schools” organization.

“We believe that (Connor) was by a wide margin the best choice for our school district,” said Lisa Schurr, the co-founder of “Support Our Schools.”

Connor’s current job is Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer of Hillsborough County Public Schools, the seventh-largest district in the nation.

“Aside from his academic excellence that he brings to the table,” Board Member Tom Edwards said, “he’s very strategic and a good gentleman to call upon his best practices from how we go from size we are to where we’re headed.”

Back in November, board member Karen Rose initiated the controversial process of firing Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen, even though he received a high rating for his performance.

At the time, the board with its new 4-1 conservative majority faced criticism that its sudden decision was politically motivated.

Rose cast one of the three votes in support of hiring Connor.

“He is a proven top-notch candidate that has moved a district significantly in the state ranking,” she said.

Hillsborough County Public Schools have climbed from 35th to 19th in the state rankings.

Dr. Allison Foster will stay on as the interim superintendent, while Ziegler and the school board attorney enter contract negotiations with Connor that will determine his salary and start date.