CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing woman who may be in the North Port area.

Wendy L. Hanleck is missing and may be in the Sarasota County area, specifically in North Port.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, she is considered endangered at this time.

Hanleck was last seen Sunday evening at her home on Arnold Avenue in Port Charlotte.

She was last seen driving a 2015 Silver Chevy Spark with Florida tag 11BGRD.

(Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-639-2101