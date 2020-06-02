Breaking News
Missing teen’s clothes, cell phone found on North Port road

Sarasota County

(Photo: City of North Port)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in North Port.

Police said Alejandra Angelie left her home in the 5000 block of Douglas Road early Tuesday morning, and that they found her clothes and cell phone in the area of Price Boulevard and Connie Street.

Police released Angelie’s photo, but did not provide any further information regarding her appearance.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact Officer Matthew Lagarce at 941-429-7300 or mlagarce@northpordpd.com.

