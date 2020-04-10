Missing, endangered woman may be in north Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in The Trails in Sarasota.

Detective say Amanda Thomas left her home in the 3600 block of 71st Terrace East after making statements about harming herself.

Thomas is 5 feet 3 inches and 180 pounds with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a white T-shirt.

Investigators say they have reason to suspect she is in the north Sarasota area.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

LATEST STORIES: