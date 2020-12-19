Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Sarasota County girl

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FDLE

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 16-year-old North Port girl Saturday morning.

Officials said Makayla Fredenburg was last seen on Van Raub Street in North Port wearing a green shirt and black leggings.

Police said Makayla could be in the company of 37-year-old Michael Reid in a 1997 maroon Ford F250 with tag 7426JP.

Makayla has brown hair, green eyes and a nose piercing.

If you have any information that could help FDLE locate Makayla, contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss