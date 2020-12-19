Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Sarasota County girl

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 16-year-old North Port girl Saturday morning.
Officials said Makayla Fredenburg was last seen on Van Raub Street in North Port wearing a green shirt and black leggings.
Police said Makayla could be in the company of 37-year-old Michael Reid in a 1997 maroon Ford F250 with tag 7426JP.
Makayla has brown hair, green eyes and a nose piercing.
If you have any information that could help FDLE locate Makayla, contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.
