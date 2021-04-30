Michigan State football signee arrested, charged with extortion of teenage girl in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A standout cornerback for the Venice High School Indians, who recently signed with the Michigan State Spartans, is now facing some serious charges.

This week, North Port police arrested 18-year-old Steffan Johnson charging him with extortion and promoting the sexual performance of a child.

Initially, Michigan State issued a statement saying it was aware and monitoring the situation. On Friday, it issued a second statement to 8 On Your Side saying, “Michigan State football informed Steffan Johnson today that he will not be a member of the Spartan program.”

According to North Port police, when Johnson was 17, he recorded a 15-year-old girl performing oral sex on him. This week, investigators say he met up with the same girl and asked her for a kiss. She refused. Detectives believe that’s when he sent her the video and threatened to release it on social media.

Johnson has since bonded out of jail.

A woman who identified herself as Johnson’s mother told 8 On Your Side what the police are saying about her son is not true. She plans to meet with an attorney on Monday and report the other side of the story to the media.