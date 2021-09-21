Message to Brian Laundrie from neighbors: ‘Turn yourself in, they’re hunting, they’ll find ya.’

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The search for answers to the disappearance of Gabby Petito continues Tuesday at the family home of Brian Laundrie.

The Laundrie home is actively being monitored by North Port police, just a 10-minute drive away from the Carlton Reserve where the search continues for their son.

Gary Coble lives a few streets over but travels along the road the Laundrie’s live often. This is the same street where Brian Laundrie’s parents said he was last seen a week ago before leaving this house to go hiking.

“It’s pretty sad, pretty sad,” said Coble in reaction to the whole situation.

Tuesday, there is not a lot of action at the Laundrie house, but the day before, 15 FBI agents and North Port Police swarmed the house with crime scene tape and suitcases of equipment, executing a court-authorized search warrant.

A tow truck took a Ford Mustang belonging to Brian Laundrie from the home. The car was found at the Carlton Reserve last week and was later driven home by his family.

The Mustang is now being held at the North Port Police Department.

Coble said having national news in his backyard has his family worried.

“I got my daughter in Indiana and my sister-in-law in New York, and they both called and wanted to know what was going on,” Coble said.

Another neighbor, Teri Kiss, agreed.

“My dad in New Jersey and aunt in California are like ‘Are you okay? Are you okay?’ and I tell them ‘Yes I’m fine, I’m in the house minding my own business,’ Kiss said.







Pictures taken by WFLA of the Laundrie house Tuesday.

Kiss said trying to get in and out of her neighborhood has been a challenge with the multiple police, media, and detour signs.

“Trying to go to the store to get milk, trying to get out, the cops are like you have to go around the block, can’t drive through, stuff like that,” Kiss said.

Brian Laundrie’s neighbors say the man should just come back and surrender himself.

“Absolutely he should turn himself in,” Kiss said.

“Turn yourself in. They’re hunting. They’ll find ya,” Coble said.