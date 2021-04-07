Massive gator found roaming near pool area in Venice neighborhood

Sarasota County

Venice Police Department

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) –  Alligator mating season is underway.

The massive gator was found near the pool area in a Venice neighborhood, authorities said.

The Venice Police Department on Wednesday shared photos of trappers from the VPD and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office relocating the large reptile.

No one, including the gator, was harmed.

With gator mating season underway, deputies are advising residents to be on alert. If you see an alligator, keep a safe distance and never feed them. You should keep your pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge, and swim in only designated swimming areas during daylight, deputies say.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

