Many in Sarasota County still without power Thursday night

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian’s death toll continues to rise.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, there have been at least two hurricane-related deaths. Many people in the county are still without power.

More than 24 hours after losing power, Jay Leland is trying to look at the bright side.

Jay Leland says he and his girlfriend sat in their Venice home Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed the county.

Their house was spared. He walked around the neighborhood and saw the damage. Trees and power lines were down almost everywhere. He soon learned it wasn’t just him without power, everyone else lost power too.

“We’re fine. What are we going to do,” Leland said. “Luckily, I have LP to cook with and two reliable flashlights.”

Leland has lived in the Bay Area for a long time. He was born in St. Pete. He used to storms and knows what happen further south could’ve happened here.

“I always think about that, and that’s why I feel so lucky, 75 years, still haven’t been hit,” Leland said.

Although he’s without power, Leland is counting his blessings.

“I’ve been through many hurricanes. I know what it’s like to not have power and so what I’m trying to do is not lose my stuff over these anxieties. It’s a small privation compared to what a lot of people go through,” Leland said.