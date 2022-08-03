SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A video captured the moment an alligator was playfully chased away by a large manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday.

A man who was walking at Myakka River State Park was recording videos of the alligator swimming past him when a manatee popped up behind it, seemingly trying to chase it away.

“This is the first year in a while that the manatees have come to Myakka St Park,” said Dennis Osha, who recorded the video. “At first I was just filming the large gator since it was swimming by directly below me when the manatee popped in.”

Osha told WFLA there were three manatees playing in the area, which is known for its large alligators that bask in the sun.

“Especially during the winter when water is lower [the alligators] are sunning on the banks,” Osha said. “Very pleasant surprise.”

In the video, the manatee can be seen diving back into the depths mere yards after it began its pursuit of the gator.

Myakka River State Park is a Florida State Park located approximately nine miles east of I-75 in Sarasota County. The state park consists of 37,000 acres, making it one of the largest parks in the state. The Myakka River flows through 58 square miles of the park, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.